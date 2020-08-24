© sean smith/jpistudios.com

A father returns but will his child welcome him back with open arms?

It’s been a little over three years since we last saw A Martinez on Days of our Lives. Eduardo Hernandez had been arrested and sent to prison for various illegal dealings, including being in possession of stolen treasury bonds, but now he’s back and about to “blow up the lives of two of his children, harder and colder about it than when last we saw him,” as teased by Martinez in an Instagram post. The actor shared two photos… one, a side-by-side ‘face-off of sorts’ of his character and his son Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and another of Eduardo with Rafe and his daughter Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in what appears to be slighter happier times.

In the caption, Martinez talked about having played “more problematic fathers than Eddie Hernandez.” However, he holds a sense of affection for the character, due to the reason why Eddie turned out the way he did as a result of a “horrific, emotionally disfiguring childhood.”

Given this week marks the anniversary of Paige Larson’s (True O’Brien) death, a child that Eduardo had with Eve Donavan (Kassie DePaiva), it’s a good time to bring the character back, not to mention with all of the upheaval going on in Rafe and Gabi’s lives. They likely won’t welcome their dad back with open arms, but given that Rafe and Gabi will be leaving Salem very soon, could it have anything to do with why their father returns?

Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to find out just how Eduardo is discovered in Salem