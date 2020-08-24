Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Well, almost all of 2021, anyway…

Get ready for more Sami Brady… During her latest stint, Alison Sweeney returned to Days of our Lives on July 14, and if you want more of Sami Brady’s drama-filled scenes, you’re in luck. Deadline is reporting that the actress is not simply back for a short time, but actually she’ll be back taping when the NBC soap opera returns to production in September – with new scenes airing later this year through most of 2021. This will mark the longest return stint since 2014.

Days of our Lives Executive Producer Ken Corday stated, “It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas. Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Sweeney is currently involved in the storyline involving Sami’s daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and the fact that she wants Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker Brady (Arianne Zucker) to raise her newborn son. Arguing over this situation with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) resulted in her mother Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) husband falling to the floor after suffering an aneurysm. Recently, the actress took to social media and posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Hogestyn and expressed, “Always love working with @drakehogestyn !! But these scenes airing on @nbcdays this week are some of my favorites.”

So, what's ahead for Sami after all of the current storylines play out? It's hard to tell with Sami… Could EJ come back into the mix? Will there be a new romance in the air with someone unexpected or maybe a new face?