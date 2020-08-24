Image: Chris Haston/NBC

We may never hear Trisha Yearwood or LeAnn Rimes the same way again!

August 23 was no ordinary day for Days of our Lives‘ Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), it was a biggie — the birthday of one of her nearest and dearest, Kimberly Matula, who played Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful while Godfrey was playing Caroline. To mark the occasion, Godfrey didn’t just wish her pal well, she posted a video that you have to hear to believe.

“We took this,” she explained, “in my hospital bed after I was run over by the car [in 2015].” In the clip, she and Matula offer up a dramatic interpretation of “How Do I Live?” the big ballad made famous by Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes.

“Happy birthday, my sweet friend,” Godfrey wrote to her “soulmate… Thank you for letting me serenade you with my nightingale voice.” (Insert hearty laugh here.) “I love you so much, Kimberly, I don’t know what I’d do without you.”

Since leaving The Bold and the Beautiful in 2016, the birthday girl has been killing it in primetime, following up a stint on UnREAL with her own sitcom, LA to Vegas. (We’re still ticked about its cancellation, if you must know; it was a hoot!)

While we wait to see what project Matula picks next, maybe you’ll enjoy perusing the below photo gallery — to which we suspect she’ll someday be added! It’s a list of primetime and movie stars who are so famous, you’ve probably forgotten that they ever did daytime!