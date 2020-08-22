Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Dead or alive?

In the Days of our Lives extended spoiler video for August 24 – 28, Eve is reunited with Paige at her graveside. Gabi admits she’s attracted to Jake, and they share a passionate kiss. His gun drawn, Rafe is stunned to find his father, Eduardo, in his house. As Eric and Marlena pray for John, Belle confronts Sami over what she said to John, which may be the last words he ever hears. In court, Sami claims Nicole Walker to be an unfit mother. Ben brings Ciara to the apartment where he strangled Paige. Ciara is stunned to see Ben holding a necktie.

A recap of what happened last week, Eve came up with an addition to her plan to have Ben strangle Ciara, and Vincent gave Ben new instructions. John made it through brain surgery, but as Marlena sat with him he seized. CHad and Gwen continued to conspire to make Gabi believe they were having an affair. Finally, Eric and Nicole prepared to go to court to fight Sami for custody of Allie’s baby.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube