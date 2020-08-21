Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A hot kiss fueled by lust and loathing.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for August 24 – 28, at Paige’s grave, Eve gets a visit from Paige. She cries, “Oh my god you are alive!” Gabi admits to Jake that she’s attracted to him, but he thinks she’s attracted to the fact that he looks like her dead husband. Still, Jake pulls her into a passionate kiss.

A recap of what happened last week, Eve stepped up her plan for revenge and had Vincent give Ben another dose of the drug, but also new instructions to up her game at the same time she mourned the six-year anniversary of Paige’s murder. Ben continued to be tormented by dreams of Ciara’s death and knew something was off with him. Even Ciara noticed Ben was acting strange. Meanwhile, Gabi told Jake that she caught Chad and Gwen together in bed. He didn’t believe it until he confronted them when he found them in Gwen’s room together. While they weren’t in bed, Jake was led to believe something was going on.

