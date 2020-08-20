Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

Days of our Lives actress opens up about the joys one woman brought to her life.

Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans Black) joined Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) and his wife Alyssa on their YouTube channel for The Freddie and Alyssa Show to talk about Smith’s departure from the NBC soap opera, as well as when Hall will return to Days of our Lives and how things will be quite different from before the health crisis took the world by storm. Settling in for their chat, Hall praised Smith for stepping into the WilSon storyline and making it heartfelt and emotional, while Smith returned the sentiment and thanked Hall for all he’s learned from her – and how she kept him in check with his manners. He reminded fans how the doors are always revolving at Days of our Lives and that it’s possible Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny could be back one day.

On to details for Days of our Lives big return to production in September, Hall confirmed that on Tuesday September 1 there will be a dry run to make sure everything goes smoothly. She’ll head back to the studios on Wednesday September 2. Procedures moving forward… “They’re being so careful about it, as we would expect, and I’m glad to see they are” Hall shared. All actors will have to call in from their cars, where they’ll be met by workers who will take their temperatures. They’ll then go straight to their dressing rooms and, “Everything will happen in short spurts from there.”

Hall gave more insight such as how many people will be in the make-up room at the same time, social distancing protocols, who will be allowed onstage and how often face-coverings will be required to stay on. She also touched base on how lucky the soap was to have been seven months in advance in their taping schedule and what she’s been up to during the break.

Things turned personal as Hall recalled going through in vitro and how she first heard about one woman having a baby for another. “It just spoke to me,” she stated. “An ultimate gift.” She revealed how she found her surrogate, the process they went through and how the tabloids made her surrogate’s life hell – and what Hall did to rectify it…

Watch the full video interview above to see what almost brings Hall to tears as she shared her story, as well as more details surrounding Days of our Lives and the characters of Salem.