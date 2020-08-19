Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives character is the latest in a line of comebacks.

Actor Galen Gering is expected to wrap his current run as Rafe Hernandez on Days of our Lives in the coming weeks, but in a turn of events that fans of the NBC soap opera are starting to get used to, news has come that he’ll be staying on. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Gering has been brought back.

Gering’s character has been sharing some close moments with his former love, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), but as of yet there is no plan for her return and the actress has already filmed her last episode. Alfonso announced she was leaving for good and executive producer Ken Corday remarked, “That’s up to Kristian,” when asked if she might have a change of heart.

Corday did tease more surprise returns coming up down the road, and presumably, Gering will begin taping again along with the rest of the cast when filming resumes in September. When asked about safety protocols for intimate scenes, the EP ruled out an approach used by CBS soap opera Bold and the Beautiful and said, “We won’t be using dolls.”

