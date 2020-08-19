Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives actors like you’ve never seen them.

Ahead of his upcoming exit, and then surprise return, Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) took to Instagram to share some hilarious photos from behind the scenes at Days of our Lives. In the first photo, he holds up a pencil sketch of Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera, and thanks the artist for capture his true likeness and essence. In a second photo, he shares scenes from the make-up room, which is clearly from around the taping of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) romantic-turned-disastrous wedding given the headpiece Konefal is wearing while she’s having her hair done. In the background, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is having her make-up touched up while wearing a white robe, and Brandon Barash (Jake Lambert, former Stefan DiMera), sports a lime green robe with a pink tie and a big smile. Gering jokes, “And who knew Brandon Barash looked so good in lime green. Figures.” From the photos, it’s easy to see how well the actors get along with one another.

Sporting what appears to be Eve Donovan’s (Kassie DePaiva) black wig, he shared a selfie and joked during these uncertain times of social distancing that he’s been growing out his hair. He also teases a story to share in the future about Flynn, who likes to throw down sevens while playing poker. In yet another photo he captures one of the cameramen sporting a helmet and face shield, likely for protection while filming Ben and Ciara’s explosive wedding, though Gering jokes Mark the cameraman foresaw the virus to come.

In an older candid shot with Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson) and Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) he shows off the beautiful and pregnant, Bjorlin. Bjorlin just recently returned as Chloe Lane when Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Ciara went to New York to track down Eve and sought Chloe’s help in finding her. And finally, he showcased a humorous photo of Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) sporting some fake teeth. Recently, Gering shared behind the scenes video of Wilson and Scott cuddling in bed before a take and joked that Wilson was going to kill him for sharing it. It’s obvious the actor was making the most of what was originally thought to be his last few weeks on the show.

