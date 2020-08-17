Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A Days of our Lives’ reversal of fortune that could be short-lived.

Upcoming spoilers for Days of our Lives indicate that a certain member of the Kiriakis clan, Xander (Paul Telfer), will continue to see things turn to the bright side after everything in his life imploded when it came out that he was involved in a baby swap along with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

After losing his fiancée, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), at the altar when she found out about the devastating cover-up, and finally reuniting, teasers say Xander will get good news this week. The upbeat spoiler could be related to his lady love, perhaps she’s decided she’ll marry him, or maybe she’s discovered she conceived a baby after their smoking hot make-up session in the bedroom not long ago…though it’s probably a bit soon for that.

More likely, the good news is related to work. As Days of our Lives viewers know, Xander was forced out of his position as CEO of Titan when Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) gave Victor an ultimatum as a result of the baby swap debacle, which affected him profoundly. Brady took over the coveted spot but has since disappeared from Salem. Chances are, Victor will reinstate Xander, or at least broach the possibility of him returning to the post, which would be good news indeed for Xander, as all the pieces of the puzzle that were shattered in his life would appear to be coming back together.

However, the latest Days of our Lives spoiler video brings Philip Kiriakis back to Salem. Victor’s son (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will almost certainly want the CEO position for himself, and he may be able to persuade his father. Where will that leave Xander? Well, Sarah and her mother, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) both hold some sway with Victor, so it’s not clear which way things will go. It also remains to be seen if Philip and Xander will become rivals or end up working together, but the good money is on them butting heads.

What do you think Xander's good news will be? Would you rather see Xander or Philip run Titan?