The Last Blast Crew Reunites.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for August 17 – 21, Philip returns to Salem, after last being seen on the digital series The Last Blast Reunion. Belle swears to Shawn that Philip is out of her system. Things get tense when Philip and Shawn come face to face.

A recap of what happened last week. Eve returned to Salem and was furious that Ben hadn’t killed Ciara yet, so she had her henchman Vincent give Ben another round of conditioning. Claire ran into Eve and tried to get through to her, but failed. Gabi had Jake help her try and impress a DiMera client, and was sure Jake blew it with his lack of class and manners. She was surprised when the client found Jake a breath of fresh air, and Chad reeled that Gabi’s plan worked. Justin offered to help Bonnie with her lawsuit against her publisher. And Sami was furious when Allie fled Salem and left her baby boy to Eric and Nicole to raise.

