Days of our Lives alum announces a new family addition!

Days of our Lives alum Ximena Duque-Adkins, who played Blanca in 2016, has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child, her second with husband Jay Adkins.

The translated post reads, “What do you think? Boy or girl? It also tags her husband as “the best daddy ever.” The Columbian born actress broke onto the scene in the reality show Protagonistas de Novela, which offered a telenovela role to its winners, the Latin American equivalent of a soap opera. From there Duque-Adkins went on to star in more than 20 TV series and novelas. She joined Days of our Lives in 2016 as Blanca, a friend of Adrianna Hernandez (Alma Delfina) who called her from Mexico to Salem to try and pair her with her son Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Rafe was not interested as he was in love with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), so Blanca tried to make a relationship go with Rafe’s brother Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). When that failed she departed back to Mexico.

Duque-Adkins has a son Christian from a former relationship with actor Carlos Ponce (Major Crimes). She married her husband Jay Adkins in 2016. He is a business owner, real estate investor, mentor, author and speaker. They had their first daughter Luna in 2018.

In his own Instagram post, Adkins writes of their family, “When I met my wife the first night we discussed marriage and children. I told her then I didn’t want to get married or have any more kids. Thank goodness she didn’t listen to me. There was a different plan in store for Mr. Adkins. A beautiful Wife @ximenaduque and amazing son @carabiascristan that I have tried my best to be a Blen-dad. Then low and behold the most precious little princess ever @lunaadkins3 was born. Now take those three most precious things, and you would probably call me the luckiest man alive. Nope, not so fast. We have one more precious angel coming into your life due on Feb 14th, 2021.”

