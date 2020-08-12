Image: Howard Wise/JPI

The real-life lovebirds are on the move.

Days of our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) have gotten real… as in real estate. The off-screen sweethearts have listed their five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home in Studio City for nearly $1.85M, according to Variety. That’s over $.4M more than they reportedly paid for the 3,400-square-foot house a little over six years ago.

Mind you, the place sounds like it’s worth every penny, what with its gold-toned travertine and medium-brown hardwood floors, plantation shutters and traditional crown molding. Its formal living room even has a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace that’s so big, it could practically be a room of its own.

Then there’s the kitchen — i.e., the heart of any home. Zucker and Christian’s features farmhouse-style whitewashed cabinets with herringbone-pattern marble-tile backsplashes. Daring, yes… but it works.

The house’s four guest bedrooms each have their own private bath. (That giant fireplace is the only “room” that doesn’t, it seems.) And the lush master bedroom features wall-to-wall carpet, its own fireplace (you can never have too many) and a small balcony, should anyone feel the need to have an Evita moment.

Regular readers of Soaps.com will recall that it was just a couple of years ago that the Salemites put the place up for rent for — wowza — $10k a month. But again, it does sounds like it's worth the price.