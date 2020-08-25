Images: XJ Johnson/JPI (2), NBC

Here’s hoping that while he was away, Steve’s son learned how to treat heart palpitations — a wave of lovesickness may be about to hit Salem!

Only a year after leaving Days of our Lives, Lucas Adams will be putting a new spin on the term “return Tripp,” reprising his role of Steve’s son in the weeks ahead. Now the question is, with whom will the med student wind up playing doctor?

Since all signs point to Ciara’s marriage to Ben not lasting until their first anniversary — and since Victoria Konefal has said that she hopes to “continue working with my castmates in the future,” although not as a contract player — Tripp could reignite with his old flame. That, in turn, would drive his ex, Claire, extra bonkers — bonus!

On the flipside, Tripp and Claire could reconnect. Yes, that would be nuts, considering that they split up after she was busted for having a little too much fun playing with matches. But love makes everybody a little crazy. Except Claire; it makes her super crazy.

A third possibility for Tripp’s next love interest is a young woman with whom we’ve never seen him. However, that’s not to say that they couldn’t have already met — or even known each other, ahem, intimately. That’s right — what if Tripp was actually Allie’s babydaddy?!? His return to her life could make her reconsider her decision to give up the baby, thus setting off fireworks that would be seen all the way from Salem to Bay City. (Another World shout-out!)

What do you think? Do you like any of these potential girlfriends for Tripp? Got a better idea? Drop it in a comment below. And while you’re here, check out the full list of actors who are returning to Days of our Lives and/or have recently returned. See? It’s not all exit, exit, exit!