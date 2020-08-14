Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

True O’Brien returns to the NBC soap opera.

True O’Brien, who played Paige Larson from 2014 until 2015, and then reappeared for the haunting Halloween episode in 2017, is returning to Days of our Lives. Her character was murdered in 2015 by the now reformed Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) who was the Necktie Killer. Recently Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) returned to Salem to avenge her daughter’s murder by kidnapping Ben from his wedding to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and brainwash him into strangling Ciara the same way he did her daughter.

Now we don’t know if Paige is returning alive or not. One of Ben’s other victims, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) rose from the grave thanks to Doctor Rolf’s (Will Utay) miracle serum, which has brought a number of dead back over the past few years. Crazier things have happened on Days of our Lives. Or she could be back as a ghost to haunt her mother Eve for what she’s doing to Ben and Ciara. The Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday August 21 have Eve marking the anniversary of her daughter’s death. It sure sounds like an easy way to bring her on for a ghostly visit or even a vision in a dream.

For most of O’Brien’s time on the show, for which she won a Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2016, she was involved with J.J. Deveraux (Casey Moss), who she’s dating in real life. He’s since departed the show after his second love Haley Chen (Thia Megia) was also tragically killed. After Paige’s own murder it was revealed that Eduardo Hernandez (A. Martinez) was her real father, making her a sibling to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

We’re excited to see what brings Paige back onto the canvas. Since departing Days of our Lives O’Brien appeared in the video short Taco Bell: Web of Fries. In the horror-comedy short, which stars former All My Children star Josh Duhamel (Leo du Pres), a family man inquires why Taco Bell doesn’t serve fries only to find out he’s bitten off more than he can chew when a sinister conspiracy theory threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.

