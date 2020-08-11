Image: Howard Wise/JPI

“It sucks,” says the actress.

A little more than a year after announcing her engagement to Blake Levin, Days of our Lives’ Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) shared sad news on August 10: “Just weeks away, our wedding is officially canceled,” she Instagrammed. “I didn’t have the heart to discard our gorgeous… invitations, so my fiancé suggested we still send them, but with a giant ‘Canceled’ stamp.”

Mansi was not keen on the idea, at least not at first. “I (obviously) cringed at the suggestion originally,” she admitted, “but said we’d order the custom stamp ‘just to see.’

“Truthfully, when the package with the stamp arrived the next day, I didn’t even remember placing the urgent overnighted order with the first company that came up when I googled ‘custom rubber stamps,’” she continued. “It’s all a blur. But I had somehow followed through and ordered it, so I had to give it a try.”

What Mansi discovered was that stamping her beautiful invitations was cathartic. In fact, it “felt exceptionally good,” she marveled. “It felt real. I highly recommend it to any of you… brides facing a pivot [during this trying period].”

Now, the bride-to-be can even see a little silver lining among all of the dark clouds. “Our custom invitations that were designed with such thoughtfulness and detail… have now become our friends’/family’s favorite memento of this strange time we’re all in, thanks to my fiancé’s creative sense of humor.”

Before signing off, Mansi gave a special shout-out to the woman who took her rubber-stamp order. “Sorry about the tears, and thanks for the reminder that I’m ‘only human,’” she wrote. “You’re right — it sucks, and we all just have to keep doing our best.”

