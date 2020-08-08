© John Paschal/jpistudios.com

Eric’s portrayer holds nothing back in a new interview.

Broken promises, it would seem, convinced Greg Vaughan to say goodbye to Days of our Lives and his role of Eric Brady after nearly a decade. “A lot of things that were said to me [regarding storylines to come] never came to fruition,” he says in the new issue of Soap Opera Digest. “I didn’t feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered.”

As a result, he didn’t feel like the Daytime Emmy winner that he is. On the contrary, “I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else’s storyline,” he admits.

On the flipside, the NBC soap did seem to understand Vaughan’s significance to the show. “They put up a fight [to keep me] before they finally knew that I was not coming back,” he says. In the end, “it was time. My deal was over, and that was it.”

Despite the way that it sounds, Vaughan, a veteran of The Young and the Restless (as Diego) and General Hospital (as Lucky), remains open to returning to Days of our Lives at some point. “Never say never,” he shrugs. “I love Days of Our Lives.”

