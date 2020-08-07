Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

If Sami’s looks could kill.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for August 10 – 14, Allie takes off from the hospital leaving a note behind. Eric reads the letter, in which Allie says she wants Nicole to raise her baby. As Sami seethes, over at the DiMera mansion Gwen exclaims, “It’s about to get good!”

A little lowdown on what happened last week. Allie delivered a healthy baby boy, and once again asked Rafe to adopt him, knowing Sami tried to talk him out of it. Rafe had to turn her down again as he wasn’t ready and let it slip that her brother Will knew what Sami had done. Allie was further stung when she learned her father Lucas also kept her mother Sami’s secret about talking Rafe out of adopting her child. She flat out refused to give the baby to her brother and his husband Sonny. When Sonny learned Will had lied to him he was equally as furious with Will for blowing their chances at another child. By the end of the week, Allie wasn’t sure what to do but felt she could only trust Nicole and Eric. Nicole convinced Allie to go see her baby boy.

