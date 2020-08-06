Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives actors gave 110 percent to scenes.

Now that the intense scenes with Eve torturing Ben are in the rearview mirror on Days of our Lives, Eve’s portrayer, soap veteran Kassie DePaiva, took to social media to look back on filming the taxing sequence. Of her co-star, Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Ben, she gushed, “I can’t say enough wonderful things about this man. What a pleasure to work with him. We were exhausted! He gave 110 percent to each moment.” DePaiva also expressed thanks for her character’s return and added, “Thank you @nbcdays for letting me play in the sandbox again.”

More: Could Ben murder Ciara after Eve’s plot?

Wilson retweeted DePaiva’s praise-filled post and returned the sentiment. He said, “An absolute honor and pleasure w/ the fierce @KassieDePaiva,” then hilariously remarked, “Wouldn’t dream of being blown up, drugged and brainwashed by anyone else.” The actor summed up his response by complimenting his co-star on being ‘the real deal’ and felt that Days of our Lives was lucky to have her. “I love you,” he concluded.

An absolute honor and pleasure w/ the fierce @KassieDePaiva 🙏🏼 Wouldn’t dream of being blown up, drugged and brainwashed by anyone else. You’re the real deal and @nbcdays is lucky to have you. All my love. https://t.co/l1BE2W3kmM — Rob Wilson (@MrRobertScott) August 6, 2020

Days of our Lives actor Paul Telfer, who plays Xander Kiriakis, couldn’t resist getting in on DePaiva’s walk down memory lane and recalled, “I remember when you guys were shooting this stuff and we’d glance up at the monitors like [stunned] and you’d just giggle haha.”

I remember when you guys were shooting this stuff and we'd glance up at the monitors like 😮🙃😮 and you'd just giggle haha https://t.co/J3r2y7dkQV — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) August 6, 2020

Fans of the NBC soap opera got in on the act as well and took the time to comment below DePaiva’s post to share their thoughts on the torture scenes. While a few admitted they found it uncomfortable to watch, most were enthusiastic.

Holy crap those are some heels 👠! You both were fun to watch. — 1000IslandsGirl (@RocCaver) August 6, 2020

What did you think of the scenes with Eve torturing Ben? Let us know, peek at the gallery of photos of Eve beginning his brainwashing, then be sure to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get the latest soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.