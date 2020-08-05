Image: John Paschal/JPI

Because you’re never too old to be embarrassed by your mama.

Any mom reading this article is sure to get it. On Wednesday, Days of our Lives‘ Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) posted to Instagram a photo of son Larry and his wife, Olivia. “Today, 23 years ago, I gave birth to this amazing man,” she said, beginning a loving tribute to the birthday boy whom she and husband Scott Reeves (ex-Steve, General Hospital) call “Larman.”

The couple, Mom went on, “are so incredibly proud of the son, husband and almost father you are!” Larman… er, Larry and Olivia will make the Reeveses second-time grandparents in September. “You make us laugh uncontrollably and also have the most tender heart… Your little boy is going to love being your son!”

Scott Reeves also saluted Larry on his birthday, noting on Instagram that he’d “inspired the very first song I ever wrote, and you’ve been inspiring me ever since. I love that you love the same things I love. I love that you don’t take yourself too seriously and aren’t afraid to be goofy.

“You have always been wise beyond your years, and your mama and I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing, godly man you have grown up to become,” he added. “I love that you see the best in people and know no strangers. You are an amazing husband and are going to be an incredible father in a few weeks!!!”

Still, the Emmy winner (from his run as Ryan on The Young and the Restless) reassured the dad-to-be that he "will always be mama's 'Puppy' and papa's 'Bud.'" You can read their full statements above.