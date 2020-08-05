Image: John Paschal/JPI

You do not want to mess with Hope Williams Brady!

For 37 years, we’ve known that Kristian Alfonso kicks ass. And in a new behind-the-scenes video she posted to Instagram on August 4, she reminds of us that fact — in literal, dramatic fashion!

In the clip, shot on the set of Days of our Lives, the actress and the stuntman for Michael Teh work out their moves for Hope’s takedown of the villainous Vincent. And it goes… well, click below to see for yourself. Suffice it to say, we would not want to be on Hope’s, or Alfonso’s, bad side!

The longtime fan favorite made headlines recently when she revealed that she was leaving the NBC soap after almost 40 years. “It is now time for me to write my next chapter,” she Instagrammed. But “I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades.”

Shortly thereafter, Alfonso made it clear that wasn’t “calling it quits” and retiring from showbiz. So we were left with a glimmer of hope that we might one day see her on another daytime drama. (We even picked out some potential roles for her; yeah, we’re helpful that way.)

