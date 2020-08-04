Images: XJ Johnson/JPI (3), Paul Skipper/JPI, NBC

There are as many actors headed to the NBC soap as there are departing from it.

Lately, it’s been hard to be a Days of our Lives fan. The show has been on fire, what with Ben and Ciara’s wedding and its explosive aftermath. But every time we’ve turned around, it’s seemed like we were finding out that another actor was leaving the show. (We’ve given up counting, by the way; however, the list of stars with at least one foot out the door is up-to-date in this photo gallery.)

There’s been good news, too, though — a fact that we’ve overlooked too often and easily amid the deluge of “OMG! Not him, too!” announcements. A whole bunch of former cast members that we know and love have returned to the show or are about to do exactly that. With that in mind, rather than focus on what — well, who — we’ve lost or soon will be doing without, today we’re rounding up and counting down the actors who are making like boomerangs and heading back from whence they came: in other words, Salem.

Included among the comeback kids is a living legend that Days of our Lives would do well to remember never again to recast, a guy Friday who’s somehow morphed into a perfectly passable substitute for Stefano DiMera and a knockout who’ll always be the “ghoul” of our dreams. Wanna feel better about the summer in Salem? Click on the photo gallery below, and you’re well on your way!