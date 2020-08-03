Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives head writer ties the knot.

Congratulations are in order for Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati, who married his partner David Rogal over the weekend in East Hampton, New York. Carlivati posted the news on Twitter and Instagram and joked unlike the many weddings he’s written for on soap operas, it went off without a hitch. “And for once nobody stopped the wedding.”

The couple has been together for 16 years, as indicated in a recent post showing an intimate dinner between the two of them. They’ve been living and socially isolating up in the Hamptons this summer. Rogal is a Managing Director at BlackRock, a global investment manager and technology provider who helps investors of all types achieve their financial goals. He is a member of the Multi-Sector Mutual Fund team within BlackRock’s Global Fixed Income Group. Carlivati has been the head writer at Days of our Lives since 2017, previously working at General Hospital and One Life to Live.

According to his tweet, Carlivati and his now-husband threw their wedding celebration together in just a week.

In one post he shared the grand entrance to their social distancing wedding, featuring the couples’ initials painted on it. Howie Day’s song You and I Collide is featured in another video.

The wedding was held outdoors with family and friends so everyone could keep safely apart and enjoy the day. The wedding cake featuring their initials R & D was a black and white cookie themed cake.

In an earlier post from the summer, he joked that Dr. Marlena Evans, Deidre Hall, had written him a prescription and he was feeling better.

He’s also been having fun with a lot of Jaws jokes. The late Joseph Mascolo (Stefano DiMera) appeared in the sequel to Jaws as the town mayor.

Browse our gallery below of other Days of our Lives stars with their spouses and partners, and then sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to have all the latest news sent to your inbox.