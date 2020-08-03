Chrishell Stause’s Celebration Served With a Well-Deserved Diss: Who Wasn’t on the Guest List!
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Drama surrounds Days of our Lives, Selling Sunset actress’ birthday bash.
Soap opera vet Chrishell Stause, who most recently appeared on Days of our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway, put aside her profound grief over her mother’s death from cancer, to take part in a celebration with her Selling Sunset co-stars, but not all of the reality show’s main players were in attendance. The actress and real estate agent shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she’s smiling alongside castmates Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young. Stause and Fitzgerald both had birthdays, but the group also threw the party in honor of Young’s recent engagement to Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop reality TV fame. The caption read, “2 birthdays and an engagement-we had a lot to celebrate! This hang was good for the soul.” The actress also thanked their boss, Jason Oppenheim, for coordinating testing ahead of the event so they could have their get together safely.
Notably, Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn was absent from the celebration, and when a follower on her Twitter account asked her why, she replied, “Cause they didn’t invite me.”
Cause they didn’t invite me.
— Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) August 1, 2020
Those familiar with the on and off-screen drama among the women will know this isn’t the first time Christine has felt left out of an event. Near the end of season two of Selling Sunset, she confronted Fitzgerald about not inviting her to her second bachelorette party. Most recently, however, Stause was left fuming at Quinn after she made comments in the media about the actress’ divorce from Young and Restless alum and This Is Us star Justin Hartley (Adam Newman, Kevin Pearson), which is set to be featured on the upcoming third season of Selling Sunset that drops on Friday August 7.
Video: Netflix/YouTube