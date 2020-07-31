Image: XJ Johnson/JPI

It’s apparently going to be a hot autumn for the reconnected supercouple.

Lately, the news out of Days of our Lives has been almost entirely about who’s coming (Nadia Bjorlin as Chloe, Jay Kenneth Johnson as Philip) and who’s going (everyone from Kristian Alfonso as Hope to Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith as WilSon). But today, we have something a little different — and by “a little,” we mean “a lot.”

On July 30, headwriter Ron Carlivati took to Twitter to drop a spoiler in the shape of a heart: “A big Jack and Jennifer story,” he said, “is coming your way this fall.”

A big Jack and Jennifer story is coming your way this fall… #days https://t.co/vtf9kYI0u8 — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) July 31, 2020

As viewers are well aware, the Deverauxs have walked a long and winding road to get back together. And did we mention bumpy, ’cause the path they took sure as hell has been that, too! First, Jack had to put his “death” in quotation marks and get over the amnesia that made him think that he belonged with she-devil Eve. Then, Jennifer had to recover from the coma into which she lapsed after Princess Gina a little too enthusiastically encouraged her to take a flying leap.

In the meantime, Jennifer’s portrayer, Melissa Reeves, has repeatedly made headlines, sometimes for lovely reasons (she’s about to become a grandmother), sometimes for controversial ones (her support of anti-Black Lives Matter Instagram posts). In the wake of the scandal, some of her castmates spoke out, including Guy Wilson (ex-Will), who suggested that “she’s gotten away with her views for so long because she’s a charming sweetheart in person, but those Days are done.”

Color me impressed by your journalism and also not surprised by Missy Reeves. She’s gotten away with her views for so long b/c she’s a charming sweetheart in person, but those Days are done. — Guy Wilson (@THEguywilson) June 25, 2020

While you’re here, check out the below photo gallery, a roundup of all of the actors who have recently left and/or are leaving Days of our Lives, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to a new Jack and Jennifer storyline?