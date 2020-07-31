Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives actress saved her General Hospital alum bestie.

Days of our Lives actress, Martha Madison, who recently returned for her latest stint as Belle Black, took to her Instagram account just days after her own birthday, which was July 27, to share a throwback photo and shocking story surrounding a celebration three years ago that included her best friend, General Hospital alum Lilly Melgar (Lily Rivera Corinthos). Madison and Melgar, whose birthday is July 30, were dining out together to mark both of their birthdays in 2017 when it all went down. The caption on Madison’s selfie began, “On this day three years ago, just seconds after this picture was taken, I saved @lillymelgarofficial life.” What?!

She went on to describe how they were celebrating at Ciccone’s Italian restaurant and “chose to commemorate it with champagne, birthday cake and the obligatory selfie.” The actress then set the scene for the drama that ensued as she detailed, “Now, just to the left of Lilly sat a lovely slice of cake with a single candle slowly melting from the flame, but we paused to take this photo before making our birthday wishes.” What could possibly go wrong that would require a life-saving intervention? This… Madison continued, “Suddenly, I was overwhelmed with a familiar but pungent smell. As I looked around the dining room searching for the cause, I realized Lilly’s perfectly coiffed hair was ablaze.” Horrors!

More: General Hospital casting shake-up

To this day, she hasn’t forgotten the details, and recalled, “I noticed it just a millisecond before she did, which allowed me to see the full and glorious array of expressions that would soon dance across her perfectly painted face.” Madison concluded the story by summing up, “It was a moment I’ll never forget because 1) only a true friend can laugh her ass off when her BFFs hair is on fire, and 2) because I also had the privilege of dousing the flames and saving her life.” Well, thank goodness for that.

The post concluded with heartfelt birthday wishes and love for her “ride or die friend for life,” and Melgar hopped into the comments to respond, “LAUGHING my ASS OFF!!!!!! Omg!!! The JOY this post just brought me is PRICELESS!!!!! I LOVE you!!!!! And my mane is forever indebted to you!”

Soaps.com extends happy birthday wishes to both of these talented actresses and friends.

Feel free to peruse the gallery to see photos of Days of our Lives’ stars with their real-life spouses, and sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get the latest soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.