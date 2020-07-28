Paul Telfer & Linsey Godfrey Weigh-In on Their Days of our Lives Status – And Share Thoughts on Exits: ‘It’s a Trip’
Days of our Lives actors chime in on cast exits.
It’s a bit of an understatement to say Days of our Lives is going through some changes. It feels like every day brings news of another actor’s exit from the NBC soap opera – and of course, speculation abounds. Especially on social media, but we know that Days of our Lives has some interesting storylines coming up, and some fun returns and that it’s not going anywhere. Actor Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis) chimed in about such online activity which resulted in a fun, and reassuring, exchange with his onscreen love interest Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton).
In his tweet, Telfer pointed out that those speculating about the reasons for all the Days of our Lives exits don’t have all the information. Acknowledging it’s all part of the “soap fun,” he said, “Man, watching people speculate about people leaving a show – when you know when, why, and by whom these decisions were made – is a trip.”
This led to Godfrey chiming in with reassurances that she has no plans to leave Salem. “They’re going to have to pry me out of there haha!” Telfer responded that, to his knowledge, he’s not going anywhere either. Godfrey then kept things real (and funny via a GIF) by reminding him there’s always “that element of surprise.”
It’s good to know Godfrey and Telfer have no plans to leave Days of our Lives anytime soon. Especially since their popular pairing of Xarah is inching towards reconciliation. But would you accept a recast if either actor changed their mind? View our photo gallery of the best recasts in daytime and chime in below.
