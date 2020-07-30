Image: Jill Johnson, Aaron Montgomery, Paul Skipper, Howard Wise/JPI

Days of our Lives character has had one common thread throughout his time in Salem.

Days of our Lives Eric Brady is one of the kinder, gentler characters in daytime television, though he’s been known to fall in love with the same women as other men in the family, like his half-brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and stepbrother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and to hold a grudge.

Eric, along with his sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), was sent away to school in Colorado as a youngster. Sami returned to Salem first, with Eric coming home later, only to find himself in hot water with his sibling after helping to expose her lie about the real father of her son, Will.

As a young man, Eric fell for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) but their love faced numerous obstacles through the years, as is wont to happen in soap operas. Nicole’s past was an issue, which sent him into the arms of another woman, and there were other partners, deceptions which one or the other couldn’t forgive, and the not insignificant matter of Eric becoming a priest.

Eric’s life has been marked by difficulties, as he struggled with nightmares after spending time in Africa and was drugged and raped by Kristen DiMera (then Eileen Davidson). Eric turned into an alcoholic at one point and was responsible for the death of Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), which landed him in prison (though he was pardoned) and set him adrift in a sea of guilt.

The one thread throughout everything has been Eric’s love for Nicole, however, from the time the character was played by Jensen Ackles, who went on to fame for his role on Supernatural, to the present, when Eric and Nicole finally married and his current portrayer, Greg Vaughan, has confirmed his exit from the NBC soap opera.

While it’s unclear what Eric’s exit storyline will hold or exactly what date will be his last on the canvas, Days of our Lives has new episodes filmed to air into the fall.

In the meantime, take a look back on the life and loves of Eric Brady by viewing our gallery below.