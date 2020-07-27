Image: Brian Lowe/JPI

Her reaction to the departure of Greg Vaughan is much the same as ours.

Since it “seems the word is out” about Days of our Lives losing Greg Vaughan, who’s played Eric Brady since 2012, on-screen mom Deidre Hall (Marlena) took to Instagram Sunday to share her feelings. “How much will I miss this gorgeous and delightful man,” she wrote. “I so admire his life choices and his determination to have all the best for himself and those he loves.

“I adored being his co-star,” she added. “Go get it, Greg!”

That, he’s sure to do. In revealing that he was leaving Days of our Lives on Lucky in Low Country with General Hospital‘s Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Vaughan also held out hope to fans that he might someday return. “It’s never over,” he said, “so I’m not going to say it’s over, but I’m taking a break, if you will.”

More recently, the Daytime Emmy winner paid tribute to the cast and crew of the NBC soap and thanked “the generations of fans around the world” for making “all that we do so rewarding, allowing my dreams to have a greater purpose!!!” (Here’s where you can check out his full message.)

