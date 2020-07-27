Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives heartthrob celebrating his birthday today.

Happy 49 birthday to Days of our Lives Eric Martsolf, who was born today, July 27, back in 1971. Martsolf has played the role of Brady Black on the NBC soap opera since November 13, 2008. He previously portrayed Ethan Winthrop on Passions from 2002 until 2008. Unlike his character of Brady Black, who has had a rocky love life, to say the least, Martsolf has been happily married to his wife Lisa Kouchak since October 10, 2003. The two met while working in the musical theater together. The couple has twin sons, Mason Alan and Chase Evan, who were born on April 7, 2006. In 2014 Martsolf won his first Daytime Emmy for his role on Days of our Lives in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama.

Martsolf is also a talented musician. He put out the album For A Lifetime, which is described as having an 80s aesthetic. He also released the Christmas single, Baby It’s Cold Outside, with fellow Days of our Lives cast member Jen Lilley (Theresa Donovan), and the single Days Go By with Holly Norman, who he performed with at Dollywood before breaking out into television. His most recent musical project is fronting the band Counterpoint Drop, which recently just released a new video. He also appeared as Sam Carmichael, the male lead in the Tony Award-winning musical based on the music of Abba, Mamma Mia.

With Days of our Lives not set to resume production until September, Martsolf has been sharing various photos on his social media, including a face-covering sent to him by his co-star Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) and her partner Breckin Meyer (Clueless).

He also shared a photo of his twin boys, who turned 14 during these difficult times and asked for some birthday shout-outs for them.

Browse our gallery below for a history of Brady Black's former loves.