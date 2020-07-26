Image: John Paschal/JPI

“It’s with love, laughter and tears of joy I leave you,” wrote the Daytime Emmy winner, who’s played Eric Brady since 2012.

Over the weekend, Greg Vaughan tried to put into words what his Days of our Lives family — and you, his fans — mean to him. To put it mildly, he succeeded. “I believe all things in our life’s path are meant to cross!” he wrote on Instagram. “When I joined the show [as Eric], I made a list of what I hoped to achieve or give on this journey: my commitment, cherish the friendships and leave an impact!”

Check, check and check on that to-do list. Now, “as Days of our Lives continues, as a fan, I know it will carry on and rise above it all,” said Vaughan, a veteran of The Young and the Restless (as Diego) and General Hospital (as Lucky). He then singled out a couple of very special people in his Salem life: his “unsung hero,” casting director Marnie Saitta, “for her love and passion, craft and commitment,” and executive producer Ken Corday, “for your continuous love, dedication and allowing me to be a part of your Days of our Lives family legacy!”

After giving a shout-out to the cast and crew, Vaughan next turned his attention to you, his fans, saving “the best for last,” he wrote. “You make all that we do so rewarding, allowing my dreams to have a greater purpose!!! I thank you and I love you!”

