Days of our Lives’ former Jordan is trying to honor her mom’s wishes

It sounds like Chrishell Stause is dealing as well as anyone could with her grief in the wake of her mother’s passing. On Friday, she posted to Instagram a beautiful image of herself and explained in the caption: “Took this photo before I lost my mom, and it seems symbolic now with her light looking over me.”

The soap vet, best known as Days of our Lives’ Jordan and All My Children’s Amanda, also put up a second picture, a flash-way-back. “The second is a beautiful photo of [my mom] we found, the epitome of a flower child,” Stause wrote. “And at least seeing how unfortunate I looked as a baby gave a much-needed laugh.

“My deep appreciation for everyone that gave their support,” continued the actress. “Working on smiling and celebrating her like she told me she wants for us many times.”

In conclusion, Stause posted a quote from Sri Sri: “If you keep looking only at the thorns, then you will lose the beauty of the rose.”

Speaking of thorns, the one in Stause’s side — Selling Sunset castmate Christine Quinn — can be heard in the Season 3 trailer for the Netflix reality series complaining that her wedding is being overshadowed by her co-star’s divorce from Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless). Nice, right? New episodes drop Friday, Aug. 7. (You can watch the trailer below.)

