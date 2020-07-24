Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives viewers’ concerns grow over departures.

After rumors began swirling about an impending departure, Victoria Konefal confirmed her exit from Days of our Lives as Ciara Brady, now Weston, and fans of the NBC soap opera, though braced for the news, reacted with dismay as the number of actors leaving begin to add up.

The latest exit was a harsh blow for viewers on the heels of Kristian Alfonso’s decision to leave as Hope Brady, the mother of Konefal’s character, and the recent announcement that Greg Vaughan is out as Eric Brady. Days of our Lives released the entire cast from their contracts late last year as they awaited word on whether the daytime drama would be renewed, which likely contributed to the current situation, which will also see Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis), Chandler Massey (Will Horton), and Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) depart the show, with still more rumored to follow.

Konefal’s exit confirmation caused an outcry of dismay, with followers on Soaps’ Facebook page with the overwhelming sentiment being concern for the show moving forward. Susan Greene Huggins commented, “I normally don’t complain but this is getting ridiculous. I really dislike all the good ones leaving.” Twitter user Donna Pike worried, “Ben will never be the same without her.”

Ben will never be the same without her — Donna Pike (@dlpmas) July 24, 2020

Some took the actress’ departure in stride, however. Facebook poster Valerie Hupfeld Striessguth assured, “They always come back! Even though they say no,” while others, such as Facebook reader Lisa Jutton posed the question, “Recast?” as did Twitter user Lisa Neumann, who characterized the exit as “very sad.”

Very sad. I wonder if they will recast Ciara now? This will be the third actress to play her if that happens. — Lisa Neuman (@ultrahottie2000) July 24, 2020

Twitter poster Brandon Bippus wasn’t up for the recast option, and posted, “Huge mistake, come back please.”

Huge mistake, come back please — Brandon Bippus (@BrandonBippus) July 24, 2020

