Image: John Paschal/JPI

The actor hasn’t felt the impact of his absence from Days yet…

Recently, Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) dished with Soaps.com about the shakeup over at Days of our Lives, being let go from the show, along with Chandler Massey (Will Horton), portraying the first gay character in a contract role, teasing what was to come during his last scenes.

Smith’s time is almost up in Salem. The actor has a surprisingly fresh outlook on his role as Sonny, and what’s to come in his own future.

Even though he’s been off the show for several months, Smith’s scenes are still airing. He hasn’t felt the impact of his absence from Days of our Lives yet because he continues to feel like a part of the cast even if he isn’t seeing them in person lately.

“Here we are doing an interview, I’m seeing clips on Twitter and Instagram and watching episodes on television,” he said. “So I feel like because I’m still airing there, it doesn’t feel that absent. I miss the people, the work and the routine in general. I think once we’re officially done the absence will be felt then.”

While fans might expect his favorite scenes to be the big WilSon storylines like their engagement or wedding, it’s the small moments that resonated with Smith the most.

“I think the little moments, the little looks, the touching, the flirting, those sweet moments are what made WilSon a power couple,” Smith said. “So I think any scene that we were able to have the freedom to show our true love between the characters was monumental.”

Viewers will have to wait for Will and Sonny’s exit, but that also begs the question about a possible return to the show. Would Smith be open to playing Sonny again?

“I’m never closing the door. We’re unsure of what the industry is going to do and how we’re going to back to work,” he pondered. “If it wasn’t a national emergency, I feel like around this time there could have been some interest in a call [for our return], but I feel since everything’s been pushed. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would be open.”

The one thing he won’t miss about his time on the show? “The alarm clock,” laughed Smith.

With a pandemic at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Smith hasn’t been looking back at his time on Days of our Lives, he’s been focusing on the future. A future that includes his successful podcast, The Freddie & Alyssa Show. He and fiancée Alyssa Tabit are looking forward to growing the show over the next year, especially with so much uncertainly about when and how Hollywood is going back to work. They get to fully control their careers with the podcast.

“We want to be very cognizant of how to blend this — where we know we have a big Days of our Lives fan base. We want to be able to give interviews that maybe people haven’t seen before and talk about these behind-the-scenes stories,” he said enthusiastically. “We also have integrated our personal lives and other people who aren’t on Days into our podcast. I think some of the greatest feedback we’ve gotten is people showed up to watch Sonny and now have fallen in love with Freddie and Alyssa as people.”

While he promises quite a few Days of our Lives interviews in the coming weeks, he’s keeping the names a secret for now. He is excited to have famed astrologer Susan Miller coming up in mid-August. She had been on their list of dream guests for a while now.

“We finally just ripped the Band-Aid and emailed her. She wrote about some sort of pandemic happening before it actually happened, so we want to ask her about that to get some insight. So something like that was big for us, but we get tons of nos every day,” Smith said. “We have to keep building so that our audience and our reach gets so big that we’ll have more access to some of these high-level intellectuals and celebrities.”

As for acting, Smith is more measured in his approach. The time in quarantine has made him reflect on his choices in the entertainment industry.

“I’m open to auditions. I’m only going to choose parts moving forward that are dream roles,” he revealed. “Alyssa and I are fortunate to have set our lives up in a way that we don’t need acting jobs to live. That’s what I’ve been striving to do for over a decade of being able to build our own life and then have acting as a hobby.”

Being more selective about the roles he chooses in the future also means another daytime soap is most likely out of the picture. It’s not a goal he’s pursuing at the moment.

“I leave the door open [at Days of our Lives] because it’s a family over there and because of the fans and the story,” he said. “But to hop back into the same industry with a different character and do the same thing? It’s not going to be challenging nor fulfilling. Moving forward, I just want to be happy when I wake up.”

Watch Smith and Chandler give a shoutout to Soaps.com readers in the short video clip above, and peruse this timeline of WilSon’s relationship. If you enjoy interviews such as this one, breaking news, spoilers, and opinion articles, you can have them sent to you – for free – in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter.