Days of our Lives actor leaves a message for fans as he departs.

On a new episode of Lucky in Low Country hosted by General Hospital’s Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) guest Greg Vaughan, who plays Days of our Lives’ Eric Brady, confirmed on the air that he is leaving his role. The actor said, “Nobody knows, but I’ve finished my reign at Days.” He followed up the remark with a message to all his Days of our Lives fans and stated, “I love you all. It’s never over, so I’m not going to say it’s over, but I’m taking a break, if you will.” Vaughan alluded to it being ‘time’ when the NBC soap opera went into contract renewal and there was a period of uncertainty. As readers may remember, Days released the cast from their contracts in November 2019 when the daytime drama went on an indefinite hiatus at the time. The global viral lockdown kept the show from returning to production in the spring.

Vaughan continues to be seen on Days of our Lives, as his character, Eric married Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in the third of four weddings taking place in July. His exit comes amid a spate of departures, including the shocking exit of Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady after 37 years on the show. Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis), Chandler Massey (Will Horton), and Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) are also off the soap, as reported in our comings & goings section, with others rumored, but not yet confirmed, to be vacating their roles as well, including Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady) and Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez).

Vaughan recently spent time adventuring with his sons on a mountain getaway and plans to return to filming his role of Calvin on Queen Sugar when it is safe to do so, which he also mentioned during the interview.

Feel free to peruse Eric and Nicole's wedding gallery below.