Days of our Lives’ Greg Vaughan Suffers a Heartrending Loss — But We’ll ‘Continue to Embrace Your Spirit’
Image: John Paschal/JPI
The veteran of The Young and the Restless and General Hospital is mourning the death of “my dear friend,” Matt Mogol.
It seems like only yesterday that Days of our Lives’ Greg Vaughan (Eric) was enjoying some quality time in the mountains with his boys, Jathan, Landan and Cavan. OK, actually, it was only yesterday. But today, the actor is grieving, albeit in the most positive way that he can, following the passing of his pal, Matt Mogol.
“I am grateful for all your wisdom, support, laughter and the adventures we’ve shared!” the Daytime Emmy winner posted on Instagram. “Our friendship was always an open door I forever will cherish, with countless hours of conversation and our paths to fatherhood was inspiring!
“You were truly a man who shined in all that you encountered! We miss you,” he continued, but “will continue to embrace your spirit when our friends gather.”
According to Page Six, it was cancer that claimed the life of the 48-year-old businessman, who founded an entrepreneurial company called Mogolo and was the second husband of fitness star Tracy Anderson. The divorced couple had one child together, daughter Penelope, who is 8 years old — coincidentally, the same age as Vaughan’s youngest, Landan.
