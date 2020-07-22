Image: XJ Johnson/JPI

Hope’s portrayer singled out the man who makes sure that Salem’s lot is always dressed to kill.

As the wedding of Days of our Lives’ Ben and Ciara began to play out on air, “mother of the bride” Kristian Alfonso (Hope) took to Instagram to pay tribute to “the very talented” Richard Bloore, the NBC soap’s wardrobe designer “extraordinaire.” Although, frankly, even “extraordinaire” might seem like an understatement once you’ve taken a gander at the photo that accompanies the post, a breathtaking behind-the-scenes image of the one-man style council with Alfonso and Victoria Konefal (Ciara).

In no time, Alfonso’s Days of our Lives peers were joining in the praise for Bloore’s work. “Tres fabuleux,” declared Konefal (who’s said to have one foot out the door as the would-be Mrs. Ben Weston). “The best!!!!” wrote True O’Brien (ex-Paige). “Gorgeous!” cheered Alison Sweeney (Sami).

From there, the thread spun into fans expressing their gratitude for Alfonso’s nearly 40 years with Days of our Lives and their sadness at her imminent departure. “I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades,” she wrote on July 6. “However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter.”

