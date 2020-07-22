Chrishell Stause’s Friends Reach Out as She Grapples With Unbearable Loss: ‘There Is a Pain Sitting On My Chest Like I Can’t Take a Full Breath’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Days of our Lives actress tries to remember the positive.
Following the devastating news that Days of our Lives and Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause’s mother passed away after battling cancer, the actress, who recently reappeared on daytime screens as Jordan Ridgeway in a dream sequence, was showered with love by her friends on her birthday, which was on July 21. Stause shared some of the birthday greetings in her Instagram story, and also posted a photo of herself and her late mom along with a heartbreaking note that said, “There is a pain sitting on my chest like I can’t take a full breath. We had plans for today. But trying to remember the positive. I have gained a guardian angel.”
Among the loving friends who reached out to Stause on her special, but difficult, day was Young and Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan, who plays Chelsea Newman. Egan worked closely with Stause’s ex-husband, Justin Hartley during his time playing Adam Newman, however, the actresses were previously starred on All My Children together where Egan appeared as Annie Lavery and Stause as Amanda Dillon. The Young and Restless actress shared several birthday posts dedicated to her close friend depicting the pair in happier times.
Stause received birthday two of her Selling Sunset co-stars, Maya Vander, and Heather Young, who shared photos from Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding along with the sentiment, “I can’t wait to give you a big hug!”
The actress also had a message for those who had reached out to her during such a difficult time and said, “In a constant state of gratitude for the love that you show a virtual stranger like me. It’s been a rough time and so many of you go out of your way to send your own similar stories and encouraging and uplifting messages. In a time where it would be easy to feel sorry for myself, instead you help me feel grateful to not feel alone. Love you guys. Thanks.”
Feel free to peruse the gallery of Days of our Lives’ Horton family members below, and sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get more up-to-the-minute soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.