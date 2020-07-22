Image: Jill Johnson, Paul Skipper/JPI

Wishing a happy birthday to Days of our Lives star Camila Banus, Salem’s resident bad girl Gabi Hernandez.

Born on July 22, 1990 in Miami Beach, Camila Banus joined the cast of Days of our Lives as Gabi in 2010. She took over the role from Gabriela Rodriguez, who had won the role over Banus during the original casting call. Banus was not a stranger to soap operas, having previously appeared on One Life to Live as Lola Montez from 2008 until 2009. Very rapidly, she made the role of Gabi hers, integrating into the Hernandez family as they coped with the death of one of their own. Banus arrived just as onscreen sister Arianna (Lindsay Hartley) died and she soon proved to be a handful for brothers Rafe (Galen Gering) and Dario (Francisco San Martin, Jordi Vilasuso).

It is currently rumored that Banus may be exiting Days of our Lives. Hopefully Salem doesn’t lose our resident bad girl. Over the years, Gabi’s personality has undergone major shifts. Although initially gentle, well-meaning, and naïve, she gradually became a scheming, paranoid, and vindictive character. Some of this has come out through her various obsessive romances, either with Chad DiMera (Casey Deidrick, Billy Flynn), the equally unhinged Nick Fallon (Blake Berris), or the equally manipulative Stefan O DiMera (Tyler Christopher, Brandon Barash). Most though, came out after Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) DID alter sent her to prison for a crime she didn’t commit. Revenge has been on her mind ever since and love Gabi or love to hate Gabi, nobody can argue that she doesn’t stir the pot to keep viewers’ interest!

In the decade that Banus has been busy as Gabi, she has also remained committed to practicing her craft outside of the daytime world. Most recently, she played Nina Ferrera on the FOX TV series Star. She also had a recurring role on the series Mistresses, a guest spot on Hawaii Five-O, and roles in the films Almost Amazing, Rhino, Killer Caregiver, and Counterpunch. More recently, she starred as Faith in A Deadly Bridenapping, co-starring soap opera alums Dana Sparks (ex-Grace, Passions), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, One Life to Live), and her Days co-star Wally Kurth (Justin). That film is currently in post-production and a release date is not yet available. Fans of Banus can also look for her in the upcoming action series, The Last Defectors, in which she will play Isadora.

