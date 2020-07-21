Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives star spends quality time with his three sons.

Actor Greg Vaughan, who plays Days of our Lives’ Eric Brady, took to the mountains to spend some quality time with his three sons, Jathan, Landan and Cavan – and activities varied from the serene to nail-biting. As we reported last Christmas, Vaughan is engaged to Angie Harmon and the pair have a blended family consisting of her three daughters, Finley, Avery, and Emery, from her previous marriage to NFL player Jason Sehorn, and of course, his three sons with his former wife, actress, and model, Touriya Haoud.

It was the DOOL actor and his three sons who set out together for a boys’ getaway in the mountains, with Vaughan sharing the heartwarming and fun results on his social media account. Days ago, he posted a tranquil photo of a mountain sunset with a boot in the foreground, and captioned it, “Found a new happy place 🙏🏻✊🏼 #fathersons #mountains #boots.”

Next, it was time for some fun as Vaughan and his three sons hit an alpine mountain coaster for a thrilling ride. The actor documented the adventure with photos, as his two older boys commandeered their own carts, and his youngest didn’t quite make the height requirement and had to ride with dear ol’ dad. Vaughan shared some awesome photos of his sons enjoying the attraction, and a super-cute video of him and his younger son embarking on the journey when it was their turn and calling out to the two oldest, who had gone on ahead. Vaughan can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my…” upon seeing what was coming up ahead, and asking, “Oh my God, who’s driving this?” The fun-loving dad labeled his post, “Father & Sons Survival Tour …”

While the Vaughan boys did their thing on vacation, the actor’s alter-ego got married in Salem. Eric and Nicole tied the knot, but not without a lot of drama when his sister, and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) nemesis, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) paid an unexpected visit just as the bride and groom were pronounced husband and wife…complete with ensuing cake fight.

