On July 18, the actress shared on Instagram that her mother had passed away.

Our hearts go out to Chrishell Stause, the veteran of All My Children (as Amanda), Days of our Lives (as Jordan) and The Young and the Restless (as Bethany). Over the weekend, she posted to Instagram a message to her beloved mother.

“In disbelief that you are gone,” she wrote. “Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could.

“Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath,” she added, “but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here.”

The Selling Sunset star then summed up her “beautiful mom” in her own words: “A free spirit and rebel till the very end.” As if it didn’t go without exclaiming, she threw in a “[Bleep] cancer.”

As regular readers of Soaps.com know all too well, it’s been a rough stretch for Stause, between her split from husband Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless), his new relationship with former co-star Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, The Young and the Restless), and Stause’s Selling Sunset colleague Christine Quinn telling tales out of school to Page Six.

