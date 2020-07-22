Celebrating Steve and Kayla’s First Wedding 32 Years Ago on Days of our Lives’ With a Timeline of Their Love

As the wedding commenced, a miracle happened. Watch the epic conclusion of Steve and Kayla’s wedding in the video below, and then browse our gallery of Steve and Kayla’s early adventures. Finally, don’t forget to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to have all the latest soap news delivered to your inbox.

Months later, after a horrible attack on Kayla by Jack’s adopted father Harper Deveraux left her deaf and mute, Kayla’s hearing returned due to an operation, but not her speech. Now divorced from Jack, Steve surprised Kayla with the wedding she had dreamt about since she was a little girl. Still unable to speak, Kayla signed to Steve, “Steve, you’ve given me more then I could ever hope for. You’ve given me love, and happiness. You’ve taken my childhood dream and turned it into reality. And you’ve given me the courage to live it. I love you.” As she prepared for the wedding, Steve had a talk with God, who he referred to often as Big Dude. “I can’t believe this. I can’t believe this is gonna happen. I guess I got you to thank, huh Big Dude? She thinks she gave me a lot. Man, I didn’t even have dreams. I thought my life was gonna be all-bad. I had no idea that I could have love. And you gave me Kayla. Now I’ve got it all. I’m starting to feel like I deserve it. Thanks Dude. I’ll be back.”

On Friday July 22, 1988, Days of our Lives, viewers gathered around their television sets to watch the beginning of the wedding of the summer, which concluded on Monday the 25. Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) were finally married. Before their official wedding on a beautifully decorated yacht, Steve whisked Kayla away from Salem earlier in the winter to get her away from her then-husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) who had raped her after learning Steve and Kayla were carrying on behind his back. Steve took Kayla to a beautiful winter forest, which Kayla noted looked like a sparkling white cathedral. There Steve proposed and they had a symbolic wedding, exchanging vows.

1 / 12 <p>Early on in Steve and Kayla’s romance, Kayla’s family disapproved of Steve, who they felt was dangerous. At the same time, Jack Deveraux was enamored with Kayla, but she didn’t return the feelings. Eventually, Kayla married Jack, though her heart belonged to Steve, and she stalled at consummating the marriage. Steve meanwhile learned Jack was his long lost brother Billy Johnson, who had been given up for adoption shortly after birth. When Jack learned Kayla and Steve had been secretly meeting behind his back, he became enraged and raped Kayla.</p>

2 / 12 <p>After Jack’s adopted father Harper Deveraux was the Riverfront Knifer. He attacked prostitutes on the docks and attacked Kayla, who lost her hearing and ability to speak. She had surgery to recover hear hearing but was left unable to speak and there was no medical reason. Jack, seeing how he and his family had hurt Kayla and the stress likely was why she couldn’t speak, finally granted her a divorce. Steve later surprised Kayla with her dream wedding, during which her voice miraculously returned. </p>

3 / 12 <p>While honeymooning in the Orient, Steve and Kayla came across a deaf American boy named Benji who was abandoned at a monastery. They secured permission to take him home to Salem and search for his parents. Eventually, they were led to his mother Ellen Hawk, who had left Benji with the monks to protect him from his evil father. Pretty quickly after that, Ellen turned up dead on the pier. Benji then began spotting his grandfather Orion, a martial arts expert, around town. Steve and Kayla grew to love Benji but had to give him over to his grandfather to keep him safe. Benji’s father was none other than Stefano DiMera, who had been looking for his son.</p>

4 / 12 <p>Steve and Kayla were stunned when Marnina Toscano, played by Bold & Beautiful’s Hunter Tylo, arrived in Salem. She was Steve’s believed dead first wife, which invalidated Steve and Kayla’s marriage. To make things worse, Kayla was pregnant by then. Marina not only wanted Steve back, but she also wanted him to help her uncover a hidden family treasure. The treasure in part was her mother’s diary, which contained a shocking family secret. When Marina turned up dead, and doctored video footage implicated Kayla, and Kayla was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison. </p>

5 / 12 <p>Steve was sure that Kayla was innocent and wanted to prove it. By this time Jack and Steve became close, and Jack wanted to help him. Jack had also befriended Marina’s sister, Isabella Toscano, who also offered her help. Isabella didn’t know it at the time, but she had killed her own sister and blocked out the memory. Victor Kiriakis framed Kayla because he knew the secret from her mother’s diary. Isabella was his daughter from an affair years ago with her mother. </p>

6 / 12 <p>In prison, Kayla gave birth to her and Steve’s daughter Stephanie, named after Steve. Steve would go on to hire a nanny to help him with Stephanie, but he didn’t know the nanny had her own evil intentions. The nanny had given birth to her own girl the same day Stephanie was born, but her child died. Delusional, the nanny believed Stephanie was her baby. She kidnapped the little girl and fled. </p>

7 / 12 <p>When Kayla learned Stephanie had been kidnapped, she put a plan into action and broke out of jail. She and Steve tracked the nanny around the world, and eventually ended up in Australia. There they met up with Bo and Hope, who helped them locate their daughter. Once back in Salem, Isabella had remembered everything and turned herself in to the police, resulting in the charges against Kayla being dropped. </p>

8 / 12 <p>With both of them free to marry, Kayla and Steve were finally legally married. However, the wedding wasn’t without drama. Harper Deveraux had escaped from prison and blamed Steve in part for his capture. He climbed a bell tower and planned to shoot Steve at the altar. Jack, who was Steve’s best man, discovered his father and pushed him from the tower to his death to save his brother. The wedding continued, with another special guest, Benji Hawk. </p>

9 / 12 <p>Steve and Kayla moved into an old mansion in town, and upon cleaning out the attic, discovered an old diary. It was the tale of a southern woman named Emily who fell in love with a Union soldier named Gideon during the Civil War. As they read the story, Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans played the parts of Gideon and Emily. Theirs was a forbidden love. Emily would become pregnant, and believing Gideon had died in the war, named their son Gideon after his father when he was born. Fortunately, a year later Gideon was revealed alive and he reunited with Emily. The family relocated to the mansion in Salem and lived out the rest of the days of their lives. </p>

10 / 12 <p>One of Steve’s childhood friends was Dr. Marcus Hunter. The two grew up in orphanages together. When a Reverand Taylor brought his traveling church revival to town, Marcus became haunted by memories of his parent’s death when he was a child. He was convinced the Reverand was involved. Steve agreed to go undercover with Marcus at the revival, along with Kayla and Shane. Marcus repaired Steve’s eye and gave him a glass eye, and Steve bleached his hair. He took on the name Brother Lucas to infiltrate the camp and discovered the Reverand along with others were responsible for a racially motivated church bombing years ago that killed Marcus’ parents. To protect his reputation, he planted another bomb to take everyone out. Shane was believed to have been killed in the explosion. The blast caused Steve’s orbit to crack, and he was forced to once again put on the patch when his socket couldn’t be repaired. </p>

11 / 12 <p>After helping take down the Reverand Taylor, Steve decided to become a Salem PD officer. When working the beat at the docks one night he noted something suspicious going on with Bo’s boat, The Fancyface. He investigated when suddenly the boat blew up. The bomb meant for Bo and was set by Lawrence Alamain, who was a rival of Bo’s because Bo was involved with his ex Carly Manning. Bo also blamed Lawrence’s illegal oil activities for his son Shawn D losing his hearing. Steve survived, but at the hospital, Lawrence had his IV injected with drugs leading to his death. After the funeral, Lawrence had his mean switch out Steve’s casket with an empty one. </p>