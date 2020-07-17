Image: NBC Universal Inc

A potentially explosive wedding.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for July 20 – 24, Ben Weston and Ciara Brady’s big day has arrived, it’s their wedding week. As family and friends gather for the beautiful church ceremony, they are unaware that a bomb has been planted in the church. Will Ben and Ciara say I do before it explodes? Will it be discovered in time? Tune in next week to find out!

Recently Ben and Ciara’s wedding planning has been nothing but problematic. With Claire Brady released from the psychiatric hospital, she was determined to prove to Ciara that she was better and wanted them to be close again. She convinced Ciara to allow her to be her maid of honor. However, everything quickly began going wrong. The wedding dress Ciara picked out and Claire was in charge of safeguarding was mysteriously wrecked by nail polish. Claire, fortunately, found a cleaner to repair it. However when she insisted she help Ben pick out an engagement ring for Ciara so it was a surprise, when he went to propose, the ring was missing from the box. Ben was certain that Claire was up to her old tricks and wanted Ciara to ban her from the wedding, but Claire pinky swore to Ciara she was not responsible for any of the mishaps.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube