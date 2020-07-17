Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Well, at least he’s probably one of the guys on our shortlist!

Lindsay Arnold debuted as a SORASed Allie Horton on the June 10 episode of Days of our Lives in which a pregnant Allie turned up on Eric’s doorstep. The same day her father Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) arrived in Salem desperate to find his daughter, who had been given a credit card to globe-trot by his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Allie thought she, and her secret pregnancy, would be safe with her Uncle Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), but Lucas quickly located his daughter in town and was shocked to find she was pregnant. Allie begged everyone not to tell her mother Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) because Sami would only want to further control her life.

As everyone agreed not to tell Sami for the time being, Nicole began to question Allie about the choices ahead of her. Allie decided she wasn’t going to have an abortion – I mean, she was too far along anyway – but admitted she wasn’t ready to be a mother. Nicole brought up the baby’s father, and Allie immediately shut down, saying he would be of no help. She was also afraid to reveal his identity. Interesting! Nicole agreed to let the topic go for the time being. Eventually, Allie decided to give her baby up for adoption to someone she knew. She initially asked Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gerring), only to learn her brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) was interested in adopting the child. Before she could come to a decision, her mother arrived in town to crash Nicole and Eric’s wedding and was furious to learn Allie was pregnant and had kept it from her. Sami was further surprised by Allie’s plans to give the child up for adoption to someone in their family.

Browse our gallery below of potential suspects of who we think could be the father of Allie’s baby. Then sign up for the Soaps.com’s newsletter to have the latest news delivered to your email.