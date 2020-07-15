Image: Sean Smith/JPI

Our hearts go out to the soap vet and his family.

There are those who say that the loss of a pet is nothing compared to the loss of a human family member; “those” are people who have never really understood the bond between us and our four-legged (or two-winged or three-legged or scaly, you name it) loved ones. We, on the other hand, feel — and deeply — for Peter Reckell (ex-Bo, Days of our Lives), wife Kelly Moneymaker and their 12-year-old daughter, Loden: On Wednesday, Moneymaker shared via Facebook that they had lost their dog, Dodger.

“He was a very special being, and we are honored that he chose our family as his own,” she wrote. “We’ve had many profound losses this year.”

Sadly, that’s an understatement. It was only in late June that Reckell lost his father. “While holding [his] hand in those final days, his only regret was, he wished he could do more for those poor people dying out there for no good reason,” the actor tweeted at the time. “He was concerned about all the homeless and the folks affected by this pandemic.”

While holding my father‘s hand in those final days,he’s only regret was,he wished he could do more for those poor people dying out there for no good reason.He was concerned about all the homeless and the folks affected by this pandemic. — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) July 7, 2020

Only a year before that, Reckell lost his mother, whom he described as “a powerful, compassionate, giving, creative person who will be missed by the many people she touched in her life.”

My Mother was a powerful, compassionate, creative, giving person who will be missed by the many people she touched in her life. Thanks for all the loving thoughts. My family has pulled together to help each other and my father in this difficult time. — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) June 18, 2019

Needless to say, having suffered yet another loss, “we are devastated,” Moneymaker wrote. Nonetheless, young Loden paid tribute to Dodger by writing his eulogy. It reads, unedited, as follows:

Dodger,

Your soft, deep, loving eyes

stare into my soul

leaving it all out on the floor

You find the kindness

in all hearts, including mine

You are a great teacher

of love, harmony, and peace

You have given me and

all those who have loved you

many years of happy memories

and loved us more than should

have been possible

You are the being

I have always loved and cared for

and I hope I have shown you that

I will miss you extravagantly

but I know you have

a bigger purpose

than just loving us

Our hearts will always be

connected by an invisible cord

that is love

and it will never break

I love you and will miss you

more than you know

This isn’t goodbye …

it is only, “good night”

Love,

Loden

July 15, 2020

If you think your heartstrings can withstand any more tugging, there’s a beautiful photographic tribute below to the love story of Reckell’s Bo and Hope (the soon-to-depart Kristian Alfonso).