What’s in a name? A lot, if you ask Days of our Lives‘ former Jordan.

Don’t ever call her Chrishell Hartley again. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the veteran of Days of our Lives (as Jordan), The Young and the Restless (as Bethany) and All My Children (as Amanda) is requesting to officially go back to her maiden name of Stause — and erase Hartley from her legal name.

Hey, you can’t fault her for wanting to “ex” out her husband in every way possible. Justin Hartley, the This Is Us star who passed through daytime as Fox on Passions and Adam on The Young and the Restless, filed for divorce after just two years of marriage (and was soon spotted kissing Sofia Pernas, The Young and the Restless’ ex-Marisa).

Earlier this week, Hartley — sorry, Stause — took to Twitter to blast her Selling Sunset castmate, Christine Quinn, who had blabbed to Page Six that the couple had been in therapy before they split. “We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while,” said Quinn.

Stause certainly had no problem communicating her feelings about her co-star passing along what she dubbed, in quotes, “information.” Wrote Stause: “Let me be very clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so.

“Anything from her,” she added, “is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part.”

