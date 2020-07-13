Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives actor is a proud family man.

Days of our Lives Bryan Dattilo, Salem’s Lucas Horton, wished his wife Elizabeth Cameron a happy anniversary. In a selfie on Instagram of the couple he wrote, “9 years ago today I married the most patient women in the world. Thanks for dealing with me and my ways. Love you always.” Datillo and Cameron were married on July 12, 2001.

The couple has one child together, daughter Delila Cameron Dattilo born on June 11, 2014. She came into the world at 3:00 AM, and Dattilo had to report to the Days of our Lives set the next day at 7:00 AM. When she was born the couple decided to bank her umbilical cord blood because the stem cells can be used to treat Lymphoma and Leukemia and Delila has grandfathers on both her mother and father’s side who had a history with the illnesses. The cells are also available to Delila should she ever need them in the future. Datillo recently posted a hilarious video voicing his daughter’s dolls in order to keep her entertained, and she can be heard giggling in the background.

Dattilo also has a son, Gabriel Bryan, from a previous marriage to Jessica Denay. Gabe, as he is called, has a highly functional form of Autism and lives with Dattilo, Cameron and his sister. Dattilo was active in coaching the sports teams Gabe played on growing up, and they are also involved in Autism Awareness charities and programs. More recently Gabe has begun to model, even appearing in New York Fashion Week. In an older Instagram posted he bragged about what a stud his son was.

Datillo joined Days of our Lives in 1993 and has played Lucas on and off over the years. He caught the acting bug at the age of nine and took acting lessons along with his older sister Kristen Dattilo, who is also a working actress. She’s appeared in The Chris Isaak Show, Dexter and The Office among other television shows and movies.

Browse our gallery of other Days of our Lives stars and their spouses below