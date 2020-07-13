Images: Howard Wise/JPI, XJ Johnson/JPI

He’s going to need TLC to the nth.

If the rumors are true and Victoria Konefal really is exiting Days of our Lives, Ben is about to find himself with a Ciara-sized hole in his heart. Whether his fiancée for some reason leaves Salem as well as him or — ack, please no! — relocates to the graveyard, her significant other is going to be majorly wrecked.

But life goes on, as painfully as inevitably. Even Ben’s would-be mother-in-law, Hope, could tell him that; she does, after all, have more experience than she’d like with picking up the pieces after losing her soul mate. (Rest in peace, Bo.) It won’t be pretty. It won’t be easy. Still, we’ll bet you dollars to Alice’s donuts that it will happen — if for no other reason than there’s no way in hell that Days of our Lives would let a leading man as talented and charismatic as Robert Scott Wilson take a seat on the backburner.

So that begs a question: With whom would Ben start over? With whom could he — or, for that matter, we — even imagine him doing so? Soaps.com has five ideas about that. A couple of them will probably make you laugh (so yeah, maybe don’t take a big gulp of coffee while reading the attached photo gallery). One will likely make you see red. And two of them might just make you go, “Hmm… interesting.”

To see which are which, click on the photo gallery below and “meet” the five women that we think could mend Ben’s broken heart.