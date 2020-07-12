Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Reliving Evans’ outrageous alter ego on Days of our Lives.

Judi Evans returned onscreen to Days of our Lives this past week. She didn’t reappear as Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis though, as Justin Kiriakis thought while at her gravesite, but as the outlandish schemer Bonnie Lockhart. As Judi Evans, whose birthday is July 12, hopefully, finds a way to celebrate while recuperating from her horseback riding accident which led to a medical crisis, we are taking a look back at Bonnie’s scandalous past in Salem.

The soap opera actress who played Beth Raines on Guiding Light, Paulina Cory on Another World, Maeve Stone on As the World Turns, Logan on Venice the Series, and Catherine Blackwell on The Bay, is best known to Days of our Lives fans as Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis. Evans played Adrienne on and off since 1986 until the character’s death in 2019 and then in flashback scenes in 2020. Though the actress left Salem for almost a decade during that time, Evans returned to the NBC soap opera in 2003 as Bonnie Lockhart, who she played until 2007, the same year she reprised the role of Adrienne. Bonnie wasn’t gone for good though, as she made appearances in 2017, 2018, and most recently on July 8, 2020.

Bonnie and her lookalike Adrienne both came from troubled, humble beginnings, but that’s where the similarities end. Where Adrienne is kind, generous, and loving, Bonnie is scheming, manipulative, and outrageous. Bonnie seduced men for money, impersonated Adrienne, and tried to pass her daughter’s baby off as her own. Not that she can’t love, she just has a strange (real strange) way of showing it.

What trouble will Bonnie cause during her latest visit to Salem? Take a look at our gallery of photos from Bonnie’s past and tell us below!