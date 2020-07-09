Image: John Paschal/JPI

The iconic supercouple had their fare share of romance and tragedy.

After 37 years of playing Hope Williams Brady, Kristian Alfonso is leaving Days of our Lives. Her supercouple counterpart Peter Reckell was last seen as Bo Brady in 2016. Despite his departure, Bo and Hope remained in viewers’ hearts and will continue to do so even after Alfonso is no longer seen in Salem. As we wait to see how Hope’s exit will play out, we’re taking a look at one of the most iconic couples in daytime history.

Bo and Hope were part of the 80s heyday of supercouples. They were all big hair and sweeping romance. Meeting as young adults, Hope was wide-eyed and innocent and crushing on Bo’s older brother Roman. However, it didn’t take long for the rebellious motorcycle rider to make his impression. Once they succumbed to their feelings, Bo and Hope enjoyed love, romance and adventure, but also faced many obstacles including Stefano DiMera, brainwashing, kidnapping, other lovers, and even each other.

The Bradys married and divorced more than once and raised three children together. Bo had a daughter with another woman who brought them tremendous grief but also love. Though their love story wasn’t perfect, especially when Bo left for years (even if it wasn’t his fault), Bo’s last days before he died were doing what he did best – loving and saving his Fancy Face.

What are your favorite Bo and Hope moments? View our gallery and tell us below!