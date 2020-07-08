Image: NBC

If the rumor’s true…holy crap!

The hits just keep on coming from Days of our Lives. Only a day after the news broke that Kristian Alfonso was leaving after 37 (!) years as Hope, rumors have begun to swirl that Victoria Konefal, who plays her daughter, Ciara, is also on her way out.

“A flood of reliable Days insiders” say that the actress is going to exit stage left from the soap she’s called home since 2017, according to a Twitter poster. And, given that all indications are that her leading man, Robert Scott Wilson, is sticking around — and that Ciara hasn’t been recast (at least not yet) — it looks like Ben is going to need a new love interest to try to piece together his broken heart.

Since NBC renewed Days of our Lives for Season 56 back in January, one departure after another has been announced. Among them: Casey Moss (ex-JJ), Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith, aka gay supercouple Will and Sonny, Galen Gering (Rafe) and, of course, most recently Alfonso.

Konefal has yet to comment on the speculation that she has one foot, if not both feet, out the door. (She hasn’t posted to Instagram or Twitter since May except in Stories.) But you can bet that when she does, we’ll let you know. Oddly, not that long ago, Soaps.com made up a list of reasons that Ben and Ciara shouldn’t get married; however, the likelihood of Konefal moving on to pursue other interests wasn’t one of them. (D’oh.)

While we wait to find out if the talk of her departure is idle, why not continue to brace yourselves for her on-screen mom’s imminent exit by reviewing Hope’s life, from dramatic beginning to (happy?) ending, by clicking on the photo gallery below?